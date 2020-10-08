(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) Turkey's intervention in the conflict in Karabakh would be destructive, but the position of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will be careful not to harm the settlement, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas said.

"I think it will not come down to this.

Any interference of third countries in this process is destructive. ... You should pay attention to the balanced position of the CSTO in this conflict, very careful, this is done in order not to harm the negotiation process. We believe that all countries should adhere to this position, including Turkey," Zas told reporters when asked how the CSTO would act in the event of Turkey's open interference in the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.