WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2022) Turkey's objections to Finland and Sweden's membership in NATO can be resolved and it is very important for Helsinki that this happens before the NATO summit in Madrid scheduled in June, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said on Friday.

"We think that these problems can be solved which Turkey has been raising and it's probably very important that some results could be achieved before the Madrid summit which is an important moment for NATO and also for us as applicant countries in the end of June," Haavisto said during a press briefing.