UrduPoint.com

Turkey's Issues With Finland In NATO Can Be Solved Before Madrid Summit - Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Turkey's Issues With Finland in NATO Can Be Solved Before Madrid Summit - Foreign Minister

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2022) Turkey's objections to Finland and Sweden's membership in NATO can be resolved and it is very important for Helsinki that this happens before the NATO summit in Madrid scheduled in June, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said on Friday.

"We think that these problems can be solved which Turkey has been raising and it's probably very important that some results could be achieved before the Madrid summit which is an important moment for NATO and also for us as applicant countries in the end of June," Haavisto said during a press briefing.

Related Topics

NATO Turkey Helsinki Madrid Sweden Finland June

Recent Stories

Artemis 1 to Start Return to Launch Pad on June 6 ..

Artemis 1 to Start Return to Launch Pad on June 6 for Full Test Around June 19 - ..

3 minutes ago
 NASA Joining US Government Efforts to Probe 'Unide ..

NASA Joining US Government Efforts to Probe 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' - Re ..

3 minutes ago
 Turkey's Issues With Finland in NATO Can Be Solved ..

Turkey's Issues With Finland in NATO Can Be Solved Before Madrid Summit - Foreig ..

12 minutes ago
 Talks Between Finland, Sweden, Turkey on NATO Memb ..

Talks Between Finland, Sweden, Turkey on NATO Membership Were 'Good' - Haavisto

12 minutes ago
 US to Maintain Robust Exercise Activity, Presence ..

US to Maintain Robust Exercise Activity, Presence in Baltic Sea Region - Blinken

12 minutes ago
 Composite efforts necessary for success of arbitra ..

Composite efforts necessary for success of arbitration system: CJP

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.