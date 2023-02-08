(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Turkish city of Kahramanmaras has been destroyed by the recent earthquake to the point that it requires almost complete reconstruction, Daniil Martynov, an adviser to the Russian minister for emergencies, said on Wednesday

"In our opinion, practically 90% of the city should be rebuilt after all the rescue work. Almost all buildings are in very bad condition and keep collapsing," he told reporters.

Clearing the rubble in Kahramanmaras will take at least half a year, the Russian official said. He added that the city was in the state of shock now, with people staying outside in fear of returning to their homes.

Due to the fact that Kahramanmaras is located on the hills in the midlands and its streets are very narrow, the buildings already damaged in prior quakes are suffering continuous collapses during ongoing aftershocks, Martynov said.

Powerful earthquakes rattled parts of Turkey and Syria on Monday. On Monday morning, a 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Turkey, toppling thousands of homes. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said it had become the most powerful since 1939. Another earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck the country later in the day. The death toll in Turkey reached 9,057, while another 52,979 were injured, according to the latest estimates tabulated on Wednesday. Erdogan has declared seven days of national mourning, while a state of emergency was declared in 10 provinces affected by the disaster for a period of three months.