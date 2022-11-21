UrduPoint.com

Turkey's Karkamis Subject To Rocket Attack, Injured Reported As School Hit - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2022

Turkey's Karkamis Subject to Rocket Attack, Injured Reported as School Hit - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) Several people were injured as four rockets were fired by members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK designated by Ankara as a terrorist organization) in the direction of the Turkish town of Karkamis on the border with Syria, with one of the hitting a school, the SuperHaber news portal reported on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Kurdish Firat News Agency (ANF) reported that Turkey had once again carried out an air attack against the city of Kobani in northern Syria, which is controlled by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

