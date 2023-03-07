UrduPoint.com

Turkey's Kilicdaroglu To Keep Ties With Russia If Elected President - Party Member

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Turkey's Kilicdaroglu to Keep Ties With Russia If Elected President - Party Member

ANTAKYA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of Turkey's opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), intends to maintain relations with Russia at the institutional level if he wins the presidential election, CHP member Unal Cevikoz told Sputnik.

"We will maintain relations with Russia at the institutional level, not at the levels of leaders, as is the case under (President Recep Tayyip) Erdogan and the Justice and Development Party. We will maintain relations at the level of institutions and foreign ministries," Cevikoz said.

Commenting on foreign policy in the region in the event of coming to power, Cevikoz said that the party will treat Syria, Iraq, Iran, the Balkan countries and the Transcaucasus based on the principles of good neighborliness and non-interference in internal affairs.

The presidential elections is scheduled for May 14.

