UrduPoint.com

Turkey's Lack Of Commitment Only Obstacle To Syria Peace Process - Syrian Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published September 24, 2022 | 03:20 AM

Turkey's Lack of Commitment Only Obstacle to Syria Peace Process - Syrian Foreign Minister

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2022) The lack of commitment on the side of Turkey is the only obstacle stalling the Syria peace process under the Astana framework, Syrian Foreign Affairs Minister Faisal Mekdad told Sputnik.

"We ask the Turkish side to be more serious to implement their commitments as being agreed upon by the Astana process. This is the only problem we are facing, but we believe the efforts of our friends, both the Russians and the Iranians, are going in the correct direction," Mekdad said on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on Friday.

Mekdad added that the Astana process has so far been "the only viable component that has succeeded on the ground," and resulted in "many successes." The Syrian minister noted that there have been no contacts or meetings with the Turkish side during the United Nations General Assembly High-Level Week.

"There are no negotiations, there are no contacts, there is nothing at least on the level of foreign ministers," Mekdad said.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Syria Turkey Astana

Recent Stories

White House Says Does Not Seek Conflict With Russi ..

White House Says Does Not Seek Conflict With Russia, Attentive to Managing Escal ..

3 hours ago
 US Takes Alleged Russian Nuclear Threats 'Very Ser ..

US Takes Alleged Russian Nuclear Threats 'Very Seriously' - White House

3 hours ago
 India's Rohit levels Australia T20 series with unb ..

India's Rohit levels Australia T20 series with unbeaten 46

3 hours ago
 Federer bids emotional farewell to tennis at Laver ..

Federer bids emotional farewell to tennis at Laver Cup

3 hours ago
 9th International Judicial Conference begins in Su ..

9th International Judicial Conference begins in Supreme Court

3 hours ago
 Director of Austrian Agency for Refugee Support Sa ..

Director of Austrian Agency for Refugee Support Says Its Possibilities Exhausted

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.