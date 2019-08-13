UrduPoint.com
Turkey's Largest Ferris Wheel Launched In Antalya - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) The highest Ferris wheel in Turkey has opened in the resort city of Antalya, the Sabah newspaper reported on Monday.

The height of The Heart of Antalya wheel, which is installed in the Aktur amusement park in the Konyaalti district of Antalya, is 90 meters (295 feet). It provides a picturesque view of the city center and Antalya Bay.

In Europe, only one Ferris wheel beats its height, the London Eye.

The wheel weighing 400 tonnes was made in China and delivered to Antalya by sea within two months, and its assembly took another eight months.

The Heart of Antalya, which has four VIP passenger capsules and 42 conventional ventilated passenger capsules, makes one turn in 18 minutes. Tickets cost 30 Turkish liras ($5.4) per person in regular capsules and 200 Turkish liras ($36.4) in VIP.

