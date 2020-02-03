(@FahadShabbir)

Turkey's armed forces did not inform Russia about their movements in Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone when they came under attack, the Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation said Monday

Earlier in the day, the Turkish NTV broadcaster reported that four Turkish troops were killed and nine injured in clashes with Syrian government forces in Idlib. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara had launched retaliatory attacks on Syrian positions in Idlib.

"Turkish military units made movements withing the Idlib de-escalation zone during the night from February 2 to February 3 without informing the Russian military.

They came under fire from Syrian government forces who were carrying out attacks on terrorists in the area west of the Seracab settlement," the center said in a statement.

"According to available information, several Turkish troops were injured. Communication is being maintained constantly between Russian and Turkish military. The evacuation of the wounded troops to Turkey has been organized," the center added.