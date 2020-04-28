UrduPoint.com
Turkey's Military Plane With Medical Supplies Leaves Ankara For US

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 04:02 PM

Turkey's military aircraft have taken off from Ankara to deliver medical supplies to the United States as part of Turkey's COVID-19 relief efforts, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

The US remains the worst-hit country with the infection tally there nearing one million. It has also recorded the highest number of fatalities from the disease � over 56,000.

"Medical health supplies, prepared in line with the instructions of our President Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan with the aim of combatting the COVID-19 outbreak, will be delivered to the USA this time. The health supplies prepared by the Ministry of National Defense and the Ministry of Health consists of masks, face visors, N95 masks and overalls," the ministry said in a press release.

According to the ministry, the Turkish military planes had also delivered aid to the UK, Spain, Italy, Britain, Serbia, Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Libya and Somalia.

Since the outbreak, Turkey has received requests from 100 countries and has delivered aid to at least 57 countries so far. As part of relief efforts, Turkey has also begun producing protective equipment using local resources in Uzbekistan, Sri Lanka, Mongolia, Uganda and Hungary.

