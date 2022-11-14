ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) Turkish law enforcement officers have detained 46 suspects in the deadly terrorist attack in Istanbul, Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Monday.

An explosion occurred on the pedestrian tourist street Istiklal in Istanbul on Sunday afternoon.

According to Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay, the blast, qualified as a terrorist act, left 81 people injured, 39 of whom have already been released from hospitals. According to the authorities, the suspect has been detained.

"As of now, 46 people have been detained in connection with the terrorist attack," Bozdag said, as quoted by the Yeni Safak newspaper.