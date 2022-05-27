(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) Turkey's foreign missions in Iran are recruiting Afghan citizens living there to take part in hostilities on the side of Kiev, a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Friday.

"According to information, Turkish foreign missions in Iran, at the direction of Ankara, are recruiting Afghan citizens in Iran to participate in hostilities on the side of the Kiev regime," the source said.

These recruits are assisted in leaving for Turkey and then to Ukraine, the source said, adding that the necessary documents are drawn up.