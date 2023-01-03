MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2023) Turkey's membership in NATO should be questioned in case Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wins the next presidential election, Former US National Security Adviser John Bolton said.

"Finland and Sweden have made the stunning decision to join Nato, but Russia's commercial and military partners have not yet deserted it in its hour of need, sadly including Turkey, whose Nato membership should be at issue in 2023 if president Erdogan is (probably through fraud) re-elected," Bolton said in an article for The Telegraph, published late Monday.

Sweden and Finland, amid the military operation that Russia launched in Ukraine in February, applied for NATO membership on May 18. As of yet, only Turkey and Hungary have not ratified the Swedish and Finnish applications.

The Turkish presidential and parliamentary elections are scheduled for June 18, 2023.