MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) Turkey 's military operation in a Kurdish-controlled area located east of the Euphrates River in northern Syria is unlikely to strengthen Turkey 's security and may even lead to an escalation in the Syrian civil war, experts told Sputnik.

On Sunday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that his country would launch a military operation against the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), which Ankara views as an affiliate of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), listed as a terrorist organization in Turkey. It would be Turkey's third operation targeting Kurdish militia fighters.

The United States, which backs the YPG, has warned that any Turkish operation in Syria would be "unacceptable."

SAFE ZONE AS SECOND-BEST OPTION FOR TURKEY

On Tuesday, the Turkish Defense Ministry said Ankara and Washington had agreed to establish a joint operations center to manage the creation of a safe zone in northern Syria.

"Turkey's prime objective is to totally eradicate the YPG from Northern Syria. As long as the US stays in Northern Syria and continues to support the YPG, this objective is not realizable. More realizable is to create a safe zone. The US seems to be willing to support this second-best option for Turkey ... How all these will contribute to peace and order in Syria is anybody's guess," Birol Baskan, a non-resident scholar at the middle East Institute, said.

He argued that Turkey was in fact "very late" in launching a military operation against the YPG.

"The previous two operations were limited in scope. In fact, Turkey should have never allowed the YPG to gain such a prominence in Northern Syria in the first place," Baskan said.

Gareth Jenkins, a non-resident senior research fellow with the Joint Center Silk Road Studies Program and Turkey Center at the Institute for Security and Development Policy in Stockholm, pointed out the "interesting timing" of the announcement of the third operation in northern Syria.

"Turkey first began to seriously threaten to launch a military operation to the east of the Euphrates in 2018, after it had conquered Afrin. The issue faded from the headlines in Spring 2019, only for President Erdogan and other members of the Turkish government to begin threatening another incursion - and to move troops to the border - when the Russian S-400 missile systems began to arrive in Turkey and the US started to threaten Ankara with sanctions under CAATSA [Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act]," he said.

The expert described the Kurdish-controlled areas in northern Syria as a political challenge rather than security threat to Turkey, irrespective of what Ankara said.

"In addition, Erdogan's domestic popularity is in decline. He has seen how - in 2015-2016 and in early 2018 - military operations against Kurds bolstered his popular support. And it is much easier for Erdogan to stage another incursion and kill more Kurds in Syria than it is for the Turkish military to try to deliver a severe blow to the PKK's headquarters in northern Iraq," Jenkins argued.

Another Turkish operation in Syria may lead to a new escalation and create "a new front" in the Syrian civil war, Jenkins argued.

"Turkey has been fighting the PKK for 35 years and, even though there have been periods when it has secured the upper hand on the battlefield, it still hasn't been able to defeat it," the scholar said.

The only way to resolve the Kurdish issue was at the negotiating table and not through a military operation, he stated.

"The security threat to Turkey from Kurdish militants comes from the PKK, which uses northern Iraq as a platform for its insurgency. But, even here, in the long-term, the only way that the Kurdish issue in Turkey is going to be resolved - and the only way to prevent thousands more people from losing their lives - is by negotiations, not by military incursions," Jenkins underlined.

Last December, Erdogan announced that Ankara was ready to launch an offensive against the Kurdish militia in Manbij, a city in northern Syria that was then controlled by the Kurds. However, following a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump, Erdogan said the operation had been postponed.

A military source has told Sputnik that a new Turkish operation could begin after August 11.