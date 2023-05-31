UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Turkey's New Parliament to Take Oaths on Friday - Source

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) The newly-elected members of Turkey's Grand National Assembly will be sworn in on June 2, a source in the Turkish parliament told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The General Assembly of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey will gather on Friday for the swearing-in ceremony of the deputies of the 28th convocation.

The ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. (11:00 GMT)," the source said.

The People's Alliance led by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's Justice and Development Party has won 323 out of 600 seats in the May 14 parliamentary elections, the Supreme Election Council chief Ahmet Yener said on Tuesday.

