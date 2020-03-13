The construction of a large infrared telescope in eastern Anatolia of Turkey is expected to complete next year

The new Eastern Anatolia Observatory (DAG), located on a vast land atop Karakaya Hill in Erzurum province in eastern Anatolia, is expected to be fully operational in 2021.

The observatory will host Turkey's first infrared telescope. The telescope will have an active Primary mirror of 4 meters in diameter and will be equipped with adaptive optics, the first of its kind in Turkey.

The telescope is expected to receive the first light from space by the end of 2021. The construction of the observatory, which undergoes only five months in a year due to harsh winter conditions, is near completion.

"DAG will clearly fill a big observational gap. It has a major potential as regards to the uninterrupted continuation of international projects," said Cahit Yesilyaprak, the project's director and associated professor at Ataturk University in Erzurum.

The astrophysicist stressed that Turkey could become a regional astronomy hub where there is a growing interest in astronomy and space technologies.

Yesilyaprak believes that the observatory will make important contributions to the scientific world, indicating that given its altitude and technical features, it will be one of the most accessible, technology-advanced telescopes within its range.

DAG will be run by the Astrophysics Research and Application Center at Ataturk University.

Turkey's largest telescope currently is a 1.5-meter reflector near the city of Antalya on the Mediterranean coast.

Following the national sky observation festival organized last summer in Turkey, there has been a boost in telescope sales across the country, local press reported, stressing that there has been a growing demand for online purchases by young people in big cities.

The new telescope's mirror has been tested in Istanbul's Isik University in October last year by optical, computer and mechanical engineers and the polishing process is ongoing in order to proceed to final installation.

As enthusiasm for planets and stars is growing, Turkey is investing, although modestly in the space field.

The Gokmen Space and Aviation Training Center, Turkey's first space-themed training base project, will open its doors in the western city of Bursa in April.

The Bursa Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Science, Industry and Technology Ministry, and the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey, in collaboration with the Bursa Municipality, completed the project on a 32.8-million-USD budget, semi-official Anadolu agency recently reported.