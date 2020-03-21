UrduPoint.com
Turkey's Number Of COVID-19 Cases Nearly Doubles To 670, Death Toll Reaches 9 - Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 01:50 AM

Turkey's Number of COVID-19 Cases Nearly Doubles to 670, Death Toll Reaches 9 - Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2020) Turkey's number of COVID-19 cases has nearly doubled over the past 24 hours, increasing from 359 to 670, and the death toll has surged to nine, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Friday.

The health minister said on Thursday that the number of COVID-19 cases had reached 359 and the death toll had climbed to four.

"Over the past 24 hours, we have conducted 3,656 tests for the coronavirus, of which 311 are positive. The number of those infected has reached 670. We have lost today five more aged and weakened people. The death toll has reached nine," Koca wrote on Twitter.

