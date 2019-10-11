(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) The Indian Foreign Ministry has expressed concern about Turkey's military operation against the Kurdish forces in northern Syria, saying it may undermine stability in the region, and called on Ankara to show restraint.

"We are deeply concerned at the unilateral military offensive by Turkey in north-east Syria. Turkey's actions can undermine stability in the region and the fight against terrorism. Its action also has the potential for causing humanitarian and civilian distress," the ministry said on Thursday.

New Delhi also called on Ankara to exercise restraint and respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria.

"We urge for the peaceful settlement of all issues through dialogue and discussion," the statement said.

Turkey began its offensive began on Wednesday with the aim of clearing the area in northern Syria near its border of Kurdish militias and the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia). Ankara believes that the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces controlling the area are affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which is designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey.