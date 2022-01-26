(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Turkey's total oil imports increased by 19.9 percent year on year to 4.28 million tons in November 2021, according to a report issued by the country's energy authority on Wednesday.

The import of crude oil, which constitutes the largest item in Turkey's total oil imports, rose by 15.7 percent to 2.98 million tons in November, said the monthly report by Turkey's Energy Market Regulatory Authority.

Meanwhile, the import of diesel types increased by 27.

3 percent to 947,290 tons, it added.Most imports of Turkey's crude oil and petroleum products were from Iraq, Russia and India.

In November, Turkey imported most crude oil and oil products from Iraq with 1.64 million tons, followed by Russia's 1.43 million tons and India's 424,797 tons.

Total domestic oil product sales in November increased by 1.2 percent year on year to 2.65 million tons, despite a 3.1-percent decrease of diesel sales. The country's oil exports rose by 15.4 percent to 799,432 tons in November.