UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey's Operation In Syria May Lead To Humanitarian Disaster - Tusk

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 02:50 PM

Turkey's Operation in Syria May Lead to Humanitarian Disaster - Tusk

The EU is afraid that Turkey's operation in Syria could lead to another humanitarian disaster, European Council President Donald Tusk said at a press conference with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades in Nicosia, broadcast by EC services

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) The EU is afraid that Turkey's operation in Syria could lead to another humanitarian disaster, European Council President Donald Tusk said at a press conference with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades in Nicosia, broadcast by EC services.

"Turkey must understand that our main concern is that their actions may lead to another humanitarian catastrophe, which should be unacceptable," he said about Turkey's Operation Peace Spring in Syria.

Related Topics

Syria Turkey Nicosia Lead May

Recent Stories

DEWA, Alibaba Cloud sign MoU to support innovation ..

11 minutes ago

Ethiopia 'proud as a nation' of Abiy Nobel win: PM ..

41 seconds ago

Renault ousts CEO Thierry Bollore: statement

44 seconds ago

Seminar held to save youth from drug abuse in Fais ..

47 seconds ago

China to see economic growth improve next year

48 seconds ago

DPR Says No New Attempts to Disengage Forces Near ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.