BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) The EU is afraid that Turkey's operation in Syria could lead to another humanitarian disaster, European Council President Donald Tusk said at a press conference with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades in Nicosia, broadcast by EC services.

"Turkey must understand that our main concern is that their actions may lead to another humanitarian catastrophe, which should be unacceptable," he said about Turkey's Operation Peace Spring in Syria.