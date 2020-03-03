UrduPoint.com
Turkey's Operations In Syria Displaced 385,000 People - Russian Military

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 08:48 PM

Turkey's Operations in Syria Displaced 385,000 People - Russian Military

Head of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation, Rear Admiral Oleg Zhuravlev, said Tuesday that some 385,000 people were forced to flee their homes in northern Syria due to the Turkish invasion of Kurdish regions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) Head of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation, Rear Admiral Oleg Zhuravlev, said Tuesday that some 385,000 people were forced to flee their homes in northern Syria due to the Turkish invasion of Kurdish regions.

"As a result of the Turkish occupation of the Afrin zone, up to 250,000 residents, mainly Kurds, were forced to leave this territory. And during the Turkish operation Peace Spring, up to 135,000 people were forced to leave territories where they traditionally reside," Zhuravlev said.

Zhuravlev added that no more than 35,000 people have left Syria for Turkey since the beginning of the year, contradicting Turkish claims that it is being inundated by refugees.

"During this period, objective monitoring equipment has registered and confirmed by local residents that no more than 35,000 people have left the war zones and moved onto the territory of Turkey," Zhuravlev said.

Additionally, Zhuravlev said that some of those were families of militants from Idlib.

