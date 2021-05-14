MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) The leader of Turkey's main opposition party CHP, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, on Friday called for an early and immediate election as the opposition accuses the government of being incapable of running the Turkish economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I am calling for an early election for Turkey.

Election! Immediately!" Kilicdaroglu tweeted.

On the same day, Meral Aksener, who is the leader of another Turkish opposition IYI Party, also called for an early election.

The opposition figures made their calls following a speech by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

In the speech, Erdogan announced a gradual easing of coronavirus restrictions.