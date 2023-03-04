UrduPoint.com

Turkey's Opposition Party Leader Planning To Run For Presidential Election - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2023 | 07:41 PM

Turkey's Opposition Party Leader Planning to Run for Presidential Election - Reports

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of Turkey's opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), has not intention to avoid being nominated as a candidate for the upcoming presidential election in May despite a conflict among opposition members, Turkish media reported on Saturday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2023) Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of Turkey's opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), has not intention to avoid being nominated as a candidate for the upcoming presidential election in May despite a conflict among opposition members, Turkish media reported on Saturday.

On Friday, the leader of Turkey's opposition Good Party, Meral Aksener, hinted at the party's withdrawal from the alliance of six Turkish opposition parties, saying that the institution did not reflect real interests of the Turkish people any longer. The conflict occurred after five parties proposed Kilicdaroglu's candidacy at a meeting on Thursday, while the Good Party intended to discuss the candidacies of Istanbul and Ankara mayors, Ekrem Imamoglu and Mansur Yavas.

Five opposition parties, including the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party, are expected to nominate Kilicdaroglu as their single presidential candidate on March 6, and the CHP leader himself has no intention to refuse the nomination, Turkish newspaper Hurriyet reported.

On Friday, an opinion poll by Turkish company Optimar showed that at least 43% of the country's citizens were ready to re-elect incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the upcoming election in May, giving him a clear lead over his nearest competitor, Kilicdaroglu.

Earlier this week, Erdogan confirmed that the country's general election would take place on May 14 despite public discussions concerning the severe earthquakes that hit Turkey on February 6.

Related Topics

Election Turkey Company Ankara Istanbul Alliance Lead Tayyip Erdogan February March May Media From Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

1st Emirates International Colorectal Congress ope ..

1st Emirates International Colorectal Congress opens in Dubai

18 minutes ago
 Turkish, Azerbaijani military medics tend to thous ..

Turkish, Azerbaijani military medics tend to thousands in quake-hit Kahramanmara ..

8 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8: Qalandars opt to bat first against Sult ..

HBL PSL 8: Qalandars opt to bat first against Sultans

40 minutes ago
 ERC opens temporary shelter camp for earthquake-af ..

ERC opens temporary shelter camp for earthquake-affected people in Syria

48 minutes ago
 10th PPAF Amtul Raqeeb Awards acknowledges efforts ..

10th PPAF Amtul Raqeeb Awards acknowledges efforts of women entrepreneurs

8 minutes ago
 Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa visits Khai ..

Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa visits Khairpur Tamewali

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.