UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey's Opposition Party Leader Slams EU Over Sanctions Related To Drilling Near Cyprus

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 11:32 PM

Turkey's Opposition Party Leader Slams EU Over Sanctions Related to Drilling Near Cyprus

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of Turkey's main opposition party, the Republican People's Party, slammed on Tuesday the EU decision to impose sanctions on Turkey and suspend high-level talks with Ankara

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of Turkey's main opposition party, the Republican People's Party, slammed on Tuesday the EU decision to impose sanctions on Turkey and suspend high-level talks with Ankara.

On Monday, the European Council approved sanctions against Turkey over its decision to move ahead with hydrocarbon exploration in Cyprus' exclusive economic zone (EEZ). The European Union intends to reduce its financial assistance for Turkey by 145.8 million Euros ($164 million) and suspend negotiations with Ankara on an aviation agreement.

"We have rights in the Eastern Mediterranean, we will defend these rights to the end," Kilicdaroglu said, as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.

Kilicdaroglu added that his party would never accept sanctions imposed against Turkey by the European Union.

The row around Turkey's hydrocarbon exploration off Cyrpus' coast has been ongoing since 2011, when the first gas deposits were discovered.

Ankara rejects Nicosia's EEZ claims, while the latter accuses Turkey of violating international law. The underlying cause of the dispute is the unresolved situation around the status of the non-recognized Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

In late June, EU leaders expressed concern about Turkey's "illegal drilling activity" in the Eastern Mediterranean, requesting the European Commission and EU diplomatic service to work out targeted measures against Ankara. Washington said it considered Turkey's actions in the territorial waters of Cyprus to be a "provocative step" and called on Ankara to stop drilling. The Russian Foreign Ministry has, in turn, noted that Moscow is concerned about Turkey's actions in the Cypriot EEZ, and urged the sides to avoid escalating the situation.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Turkey Washington European Union Nicosia Ankara Cyprus June Gas Agreement Million Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE participates in meetings of Executive Office o ..

3 minutes ago

Mubadala to deliver referral laboratory services t ..

47 minutes ago

Lagarde resigns as IMF chief, cites more clarity o ..

48 minutes ago

President confers Order of Independence on Ambassa ..

1 hour ago

Speaker of New Zealand Parliament receives UAE you ..

1 hour ago

Du boosts customers’ 5G futures with UAE’s fir ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.