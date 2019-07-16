Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of Turkey's main opposition party, the Republican People's Party, slammed on Tuesday the EU decision to impose sanctions on Turkey and suspend high-level talks with Ankara

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of Turkey 's main opposition party, the Republican People's Party, slammed on Tuesday the EU decision to impose sanctions on Turkey and suspend high-level talks with Ankara

On Monday, the European Council approved sanctions against Turkey over its decision to move ahead with hydrocarbon exploration in Cyprus' exclusive economic zone (EEZ). The European Union intends to reduce its financial assistance for Turkey by 145.8 million Euros ($164 million) and suspend negotiations with Ankara on an aviation agreement.

"We have rights in the Eastern Mediterranean, we will defend these rights to the end," Kilicdaroglu said, as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.

Kilicdaroglu added that his party would never accept sanctions imposed against Turkey by the European Union.

The row around Turkey's hydrocarbon exploration off Cyrpus' coast has been ongoing since 2011, when the first gas deposits were discovered.

Ankara rejects Nicosia's EEZ claims, while the latter accuses Turkey of violating international law. The underlying cause of the dispute is the unresolved situation around the status of the non-recognized Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

In late June, EU leaders expressed concern about Turkey's "illegal drilling activity" in the Eastern Mediterranean, requesting the European Commission and EU diplomatic service to work out targeted measures against Ankara. Washington said it considered Turkey's actions in the territorial waters of Cyprus to be a "provocative step" and called on Ankara to stop drilling. The Russian Foreign Ministry has, in turn, noted that Moscow is concerned about Turkey's actions in the Cypriot EEZ, and urged the sides to avoid escalating the situation.