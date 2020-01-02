UrduPoint.com
Turkey's Parliament Allows Deploying Armed Forces In Libya

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 08:24 PM

Turkey's Parliament Allows Deploying Armed Forces in Libya

The Turkish Parliament on Thursday approved a bill on sending the country's military to Libya

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2020) The Turkish Parliament on Thursday approved a bill on sending the country's military to Libya.

The bill was supported 325 lawmakers and rejected by 184.

In late December, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) had officially requested Ankara's help to repel the offensive against the capital of Tripoli, the seat of the GNA, by the Libyan National Army, led by Khalifa Haftar.

