MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) The Turkish parliament has revoked seats of three opposition members, Anadolu news agency reported on Thursday.

According to the news outlet, one of the removed lawmakers, Enis Beberoglu, is from Republican People's Party (CHP), while Leyla Guven and Musa Farisogullari, are from People's Democratic Party (HDP).

Guven and Farisogullari have also been sentenced to six and nine years, respectively, for membership in an armed terrorist organization. Beberoglu has received five years and ten months in prison for leaking state secrets to a newspaper.

Now, CHP has 138 seats in the legislature, and HDP has 58 seats. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's ruling Justice and Development Party has 291 seats. The total number of parliamentary seats is 600.