UrduPoint.com

Turkey's Plans To Conduct Operation In Syria To Be Discussed At Tehran Summit - Kremlin

Sumaira FH Published July 18, 2022 | 06:11 PM

Turkey's Plans to Conduct Operation in Syria to Be Discussed at Tehran Summit - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) Russia is against any decisions that would violate Syria's sovereignty, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Monday when discussing Turkey's plans to conduct an operation in northern Syria, adding that the issue will be discussed during Russian President Vladimir Putin's trip to Tehran.

"As for Turkey's plans to conduct a new operation against Kurdish formations in northern Syria, this issue will naturally be discussed (during Putin's trip). Our position in Russia is that we oppose any actions that violate the basic principle of the Syrian settlement, which is enshrined in the relevant Security Council resolutions and in the decisions of the Astana format. This is respect for the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of Syria," Ushakov told a briefing.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Turkey Tehran Astana Vladimir Putin Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Ben Stokes announces retirement from ODI cricket

Ben Stokes announces retirement from ODI cricket

25 minutes ago
 President calls for strengthening democratic norms ..

President calls for strengthening democratic norms, freedom of speech

1 hour ago
 Nauman Kabir wants socio-economic plan from all po ..

Nauman Kabir wants socio-economic plan from all political parties

2 hours ago
 Mehwish Hayat looks excited at Ms Marvel's set

Mehwish Hayat looks excited at Ms Marvel's set

3 hours ago
 PM to meet PML-N leaders to deliberate on present ..

PM to meet PML-N leaders to deliberate on present political situation

3 hours ago
 "We will work together," Imran Khan assures Chaudh ..

"We will work together," Imran Khan assures Chaudhary Pervez Elahi

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.