MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) Russia is against any decisions that would violate Syria's sovereignty, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Monday when discussing Turkey's plans to conduct an operation in northern Syria, adding that the issue will be discussed during Russian President Vladimir Putin's trip to Tehran.

"As for Turkey's plans to conduct a new operation against Kurdish formations in northern Syria, this issue will naturally be discussed (during Putin's trip). Our position in Russia is that we oppose any actions that violate the basic principle of the Syrian settlement, which is enshrined in the relevant Security Council resolutions and in the decisions of the Astana format. This is respect for the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of Syria," Ushakov told a briefing.