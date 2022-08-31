MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) Turkey's position on Crimea is not an obstacle to Moscow-Ankara cooperation on issues of mutual interests, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, adding that Russia values Turkey's mediation efforts.

Earlier in August, Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Crimea should be returned to Ukraine.

"Ankara from the very beginning spoke about its disagreement with us on this. But Crimea is part of Russia, so what Erdogan is talking about is impossible. Nevertheless, this does not prevent us from interacting with Turkey where it is beneficial for us. We highly appreciate the efforts of Turkey to unravel difficult situations, as was the case with grain," Peskov said.