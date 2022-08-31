UrduPoint.com

Turkey's Position On Crimea Not Obstacle To Moscow-Ankara Cooperation - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Turkey's Position on Crimea Not Obstacle to Moscow-Ankara Cooperation - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) Turkey's position on Crimea is not an obstacle to Moscow-Ankara cooperation on issues of mutual interests, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, adding that Russia values Turkey's mediation efforts.

Earlier in August, Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Crimea should be returned to Ukraine.

"Ankara from the very beginning spoke about its disagreement with us on this. But Crimea is part of Russia, so what Erdogan is talking about is impossible. Nevertheless, this does not prevent us from interacting with Turkey where it is beneficial for us. We highly appreciate the efforts of Turkey to unravel difficult situations, as was the case with grain," Peskov said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Turkey Ankara Tayyip Erdogan August From

Recent Stories

US announces $30m for flood-hit Pakistan

US announces $30m for flood-hit Pakistan

4 minutes ago
 US dollar continues to depreciate against Pak rupe ..

US dollar continues to depreciate against Pak rupee

47 minutes ago
 To politicize Kala Bagh Dam is a serious conspirac ..

To politicize Kala Bagh Dam is a serious conspiracy against the country.Khawaja ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Junior League: teams and their mentors co ..

Pakistan Junior League: teams and their mentors confirmed

2 hours ago
 United States Provides $30 Million in Critical Hum ..

United States Provides $30 Million in Critical Humanitarian Assistance for Flood ..

2 hours ago
 realme's Ultimate 828 Fan Fest Celebration Culmina ..

Realme's Ultimate 828 Fan Fest Celebration Culminates in a Beachside Music Party ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.