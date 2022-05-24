UrduPoint.com

Turkey's Position On NATO Expansion Not Hostile To Alliance - Erdogan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2022 | 12:13 AM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2022) Turkey's position on the expansion of NATO is not hostile to the alliance, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday, adding that Ankara focuses on the fight against terrorism.

"If countries wishing to join NATO turn their eyes to their history, they will see that Turkey's struggle against the threat emanating from the East has a great contribution and significance for them.

Our position on NATO expansion is based not on hostility towards the alliance, but on our clear position on the fight against terror," Erdogan said in his address to the nation.

