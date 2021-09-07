UrduPoint.com

Turkey's Presence At Inauguration Of New Afghan Gov't Hinges On Its Inclusivity - Lawmaker

Turkey will make a decision about taking part in the presentation of the new Afghan government depending on whether or not it is inclusive enough, Ibrahim Aydin, the head of the Turkish-Afghan inter-parliamentary friendship committee, told Sputnik

Earlier on Tuesday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Ankara was not in a rush to recognize the government formed by the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia), saying it should include all political forces and population strata.

"The Taliban say they can change. If they can form an inclusive government and act in accordance with international rules, without oppressing the Afghan people, then Turkey will say yes and participate in the ceremony. But if the Taliban remain a 'black box,' then no one will participate in it," Aydin said.

The official also revealed that if Ankara agrees to attend the ceremony it would likely send Vice President Fuat Oktay or Cavusoglu.

Aydin refrained from commenting on how soon the Taliban will create a government and what their next steps would be.

"The Taliban themselves do not know as they did not expect to come to power," Aydin said.

The Taliban seized Kabul on August 15, ousting the US-backed authorities. The radical movement then promised that Afghanistan's form of government would be determined soon.

On Monday, the Islamist movement announced that it had assumed full control over the northeastern province of Panjshir, the only Afghan province to resist the Taliban. In response, the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan, which used the province as its stronghold, vowed to turn to guerrilla warfare and urged all Afghans to resist and rebel against the Taliban.

