UrduPoint.com

Turkey's President To Visit Astana On October 12-13 - Kazakh President's Press Office

Muhammad Irfan Published October 07, 2022 | 09:30 AM

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will pay an official visit to the Kazakh capital Astana on October 12-13, the press office of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Friday.

"On October 12-13, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will pay a state visit to Astana," the office said in a statement.

