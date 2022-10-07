ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will pay an official visit to the Kazakh capital Astana on October 12-13, the press office of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Friday.

