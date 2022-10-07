Turkey's President To Visit Astana On October 12-13 - Kazakh President's Press Office
Muhammad Irfan Published October 07, 2022 | 09:30 AM
ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will pay an official visit to the Kazakh capital Astana on October 12-13, the press office of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Friday.
"On October 12-13, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will pay a state visit to Astana," the office said in a statement.