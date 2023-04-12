BOLU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Muharrem Ince, a Turkish presidential candidate from the Homeland Party (Memleket Partisi), has said in an interview with Sputnik that he was in favor of multiplying the trade between Russia and Turkey.

Earlier in April, US media reported, quoting State Department Office of Sanctions Coordination head James O'Brien as saying that the United States expects to see a "dramatic" decrease in trade between Russia and Turkey after Ankara assured Washington that it would stop re-exporting sanctioned goods to Moscow.

"I do not understand why Washington is so concerned about our trade with Russia. I am in favor of increasing our trade with Russia by multiple times," Ince said.

Presidential and parliamentary elections are scheduled to be held in Turkey on May 14. Kemal Kilicdaroglu, put forward by a six-party opposition alliance, is considered incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's main opponent. The list of presidential candidates also includes Ince and Sinan Ogan of the ATA Alliance.