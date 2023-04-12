BOLU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Muharrem Ince, a Turkish presidential candidate from the Homeland Party (Memleket Partisi), has said in an interview with Sputnik that he was planning to build strong and trust-based relations with Russia should he win the 2023 presidential election.

"We want good relations with Russia, which is one of our most important neighbors," Ince said.

He noted that a significant part of Turkey's foreign trade is with Russia and that the countries have ties in tourism and energy.

"We would like to establish even stronger, better, and more trust-based relations with Russia so that they are not limited to intergovernmental contacts," the politician said.

Presidential and parliamentary elections are scheduled to be held in Turkey on May 14. Kemal Kilicdaroglu, put forward by a six-party opposition alliance, is considered incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's main opponent. The list of presidential candidates also includes Ince and Sinan Ogan of the ATA Alliance.