Turkey's Presidential Candidate Ince Says Plans To Continue Mediating Between Moscow, Kiev

Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2023 | 09:10 AM

Turkey's Presidential Candidate Ince Says Plans to Continue Mediating Between Moscow, Kiev

BOLU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Muharrem Ince, a Turkish presidential candidate from the Homeland Party (Memleket Partisi), has said in an interview with Sputnik that if he wins the 2023 presidential election in Turkey, he will continue carrying out the mediating role between Russia and Ukraine.

"We have the relevant ability, the experience, and the power to do so. Turkey's mission is not to wage wars but to engage in reconciliation. Moreover, Turkey is one of the countries most affected by this war. But we are carrying out this mission not only because of the damage but also for the sake of world peace," Ince said, adding that Ankara "will certainly continue to carry out this mission.

"

The official added that he is in favor of resolving problems and conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy.

Moscow launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Istanbul hosted Russia-Ukraine talks that began almost immediately after the start of hostilities, with the latest round taking place on March 29, 2022, but the negotiations ultimately reached an impasse.

More Stories From World

