Turkey's Pro-Kurd Party To Meet Jailed PKK Leader Saturday
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 28, 2024 | 03:10 PM
Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) A delegation from Turkey's main pro-Kurdish DEM party is due on Saturday to visit jailed PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan, who is serving life on a prison island off Istanbul, a party source said.
"The delegation left in the morning," the source told AFP, without elaborating how they would travel to the island for security reasons.
The visit would be the party's first in almost 10 years.
DEM's predecessor, the HDP party, last met Ocalan in April 2015.
On Friday, the government approved DEM's request to visit Ocalan, who founded the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) nearly half a century ago and has languished in solitary confinement since 1999.
The PKK is regarded as a "terror" organisation by Turkey and most of its Western allies, including the United States and European Union.
Detained 25 years ago in a Hollywood-style operation by Turkish security forces in Kenya after years on the run, Ocalan was sentenced to death.
Recent Stories
ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025: Pakistan announces 15-member squad
PM Shehbaz directs relevant depts to take action against electricity theft
AQU celebrates graduation of eighth batch of students
Public finance of GCC countries witnessed significant financial surplus in 2022, ..
Gaza babies are freezing to death due to cold weather, lack of shelter: UNRWA Co ..
Aid group says more than 10,000 migrants died at sea while trying to reach Spain ..
8 killed in collision between bus, truck on Mexico’s Gulf coast
BioNTech to pay Covid-19 vaccine settlements in US
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 December 2024
Abu Dhabi Police enforce comprehensive security plan for New Year’s Eve celebr ..
Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns winners of 15th Globe Soccer Dubai Awards
More Stories From World
-
Turkey's pro-Kurd party to meet jailed PKK leader Saturday5 minutes ago
-
S. Korean prosecutors say Yoon authorised 'shooting' during martial law bid15 minutes ago
-
Indian state funeral for former PM Manmohan Singh15 minutes ago
-
New mum Bencic wins first tour-level match since 2023 US Open35 minutes ago
-
Reddy's defiant maiden ton claws India back into 4th Australia Test35 minutes ago
-
Gaza hospital shut after Israeli raid, director held: health officials35 minutes ago
-
Cricket: New Zealand v Sri Lanka, 1st T20 scores55 minutes ago
-
Winter puts Syrians at risk of disease and death: WHO1 hour ago
-
Israeli forces detain director of north Gaza hospital2 hours ago
-
Reddy's defiant maiden ton claws India back into 4th Australia Test2 hours ago
-
Montenegro to extradite crypto entrepreneur Do Kwon to US3 hours ago
-
Last major health facility in north Gaza 'out of service': WHO3 hours ago