Open Menu

Turkey's Pro-market Bank Chief Resigns After Scandal

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2024 | 05:37 PM

Turkey's pro-market bank chief resigns after scandal

Turkey's central bank chief Hafize Gaye Erkan said Friday she was resigning after less than a year in office over a media scandal involving her family

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Turkey's central bank chief Hafize Gaye Erkan said Friday she was resigning after less than a year in office over a media scandal involving her family.

The respected former Wall Street executive's decision threatens to unsettle Turkey's nascent recovery from an economic crisis that saw the annual inflation rate reach 85 percent in 2022.

Erkan won major plaudits from Western investors for spearheading a rapid series of interest rate hikes that helped stabilise the slumping lira and tame Turkey's dire cost of living crisis.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan -- a lifelong opponent of high interest rates -- dropped his support for unconventional economics and repeatedly praised Erkan for her work.

But the 44-year-old has came under withering attack on social media and in some opposition publications for allegedly allowing her father to make unauthorized personnel decisions at the bank.

Erkan has reportedly also angered Erdogan by telling one major newspaper that she had to move in with her parents because inflation had made renting in Istanbul unaffordable.

The attacks on Turkey's first woman central bank governor alarmed investors and created uncertainty about Erdogan's long-term commitment to his team.

"A major reputation assassination campaign has recently been organized against me," Erkan said in a social media statement.

"In order to prevent my family and my innocent child, who is not even one-and-a-half-years-old, from being further affected by this process, I have requested from our president to be pardoned from my duty, which I have been carrying out with honour since the first day."

Related Topics

Attack Scandal Governor Turkey Social Media Bank Tame Istanbul Lira Tayyip Erdogan Women Family Media From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

SIA carries out multiple raids in Srinagar, Delhi ..

SIA carries out multiple raids in Srinagar, Delhi on pro-freedom camp

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan's support applauded by JKYML chairman for ..

Pakistan's support applauded by JKYML chairman for boosting Kashmiris morale

6 minutes ago
 Veteran television actor Khayyam Sarhadi remembere ..

Veteran television actor Khayyam Sarhadi remembered

6 minutes ago
 Green Pakistan project designed to maximize agricu ..

Green Pakistan project designed to maximize agricultural productivity: Fu Shuai

6 minutes ago
 Sindh's heavy bike rally took off for tourism prom ..

Sindh's heavy bike rally took off for tourism promotion

6 minutes ago
 Firing in Karachi kills, injures three others

Firing in Karachi kills, injures three others

6 minutes ago
Minister spotlights initiatives taken for departme ..

Minister spotlights initiatives taken for departments’ development

15 minutes ago
 President upholds dismissal from service penalty u ..

President upholds dismissal from service penalty upon woman harasser

15 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM satisfied at growing cooperation betw ..

Caretaker PM satisfied at growing cooperation between Pak, UAE businesses

11 minutes ago
 Pak, UAE enjoy deep brotherly ties: Caretaker Prim ..

Pak, UAE enjoy deep brotherly ties: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar ..

11 minutes ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi sentenced to seven years e ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi sentenced to seven years each in jail in marriage case

1 hour ago
 Free and fair elections will be held on Feb 8: Sol ..

Free and fair elections will be held on Feb 8: Solangi

2 hours ago

More Stories From World