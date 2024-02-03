Turkey's Pro-market Bank Chief Resigns After Scandal
Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2024 | 05:37 PM
Turkey's central bank chief Hafize Gaye Erkan said Friday she was resigning after less than a year in office over a media scandal involving her family
Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Turkey's central bank chief Hafize Gaye Erkan said Friday she was resigning after less than a year in office over a media scandal involving her family.
The respected former Wall Street executive's decision threatens to unsettle Turkey's nascent recovery from an economic crisis that saw the annual inflation rate reach 85 percent in 2022.
Erkan won major plaudits from Western investors for spearheading a rapid series of interest rate hikes that helped stabilise the slumping lira and tame Turkey's dire cost of living crisis.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan -- a lifelong opponent of high interest rates -- dropped his support for unconventional economics and repeatedly praised Erkan for her work.
But the 44-year-old has came under withering attack on social media and in some opposition publications for allegedly allowing her father to make unauthorized personnel decisions at the bank.
Erkan has reportedly also angered Erdogan by telling one major newspaper that she had to move in with her parents because inflation had made renting in Istanbul unaffordable.
The attacks on Turkey's first woman central bank governor alarmed investors and created uncertainty about Erdogan's long-term commitment to his team.
"A major reputation assassination campaign has recently been organized against me," Erkan said in a social media statement.
"In order to prevent my family and my innocent child, who is not even one-and-a-half-years-old, from being further affected by this process, I have requested from our president to be pardoned from my duty, which I have been carrying out with honour since the first day."
Recent Stories
SIA carries out multiple raids in Srinagar, Delhi on pro-freedom camp
Pakistan's support applauded by JKYML chairman for boosting Kashmiris morale
Veteran television actor Khayyam Sarhadi remembered
Green Pakistan project designed to maximize agricultural productivity: Fu Shuai
Sindh's heavy bike rally took off for tourism promotion
Firing in Karachi kills, injures three others
Minister spotlights initiatives taken for departments’ development
President upholds dismissal from service penalty upon woman harasser
Caretaker PM satisfied at growing cooperation between Pak, UAE businesses
Pak, UAE enjoy deep brotherly ties: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar ..
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi sentenced to seven years each in jail in marriage case
Free and fair elections will be held on Feb 8: Solangi
More Stories From World
-
Green Pakistan project designed to maximize agricultural productivity: Fu Shuai6 minutes ago
-
How Northern Ireland's restored assembly works1 hour ago
-
10 feared dead in Chile forest fires2 hours ago
-
Quake trauma haunts children in Turkey's container city2 hours ago
-
'Zombie football' keeps Son and South Korea alive at Asian Cup2 hours ago
-
O'Neill to make history as N. Ireland's first nationalist leader2 hours ago
-
Carl Weathers, Apollo Creed in 'Rocky' films, dies at 762 hours ago
-
'Superstar' Jaiswal: From homeless to Test hero2 hours ago
-
O'Neill to make history as N. Ireland's first nationalist leader2 hours ago
-
Panama to host anti-tobacco talks as industry courts new, younger smokers2 hours ago
-
Masuaku free-kick clinches AFCON semi-finals place for DR Congo2 hours ago
-
Mbappe gifted goal as Paris Saint-Germain beat Strasbourg2 hours ago