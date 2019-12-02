UrduPoint.com
Turkey's Purchase Of S-400 To Boost NATO Defense Capability- Presidency's Security Council

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 03:23 PM

Turkey's Purchase of S-400 to Boost NATO Defense Capability- Presidency's Security Council

Ankara's purchase of Russia's S-400 missile system will boost NATO's defense capabilities rather than threaten them, Ismail Safi, a member of the Turkish Presidency's Council of Security and Foreign Policies, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) Ankara's purchase of Russia's S-400 missile system will boost NATO's defense capabilities rather than threaten them, Ismail Safi, a member of the Turkish Presidency's Council of Security and Foreign Policies, told Sputnik.

"Turkey must take the S-400 air defense systems from Russia, this does not reduce its ability, contrarily, further strengthens NATO's defense capability. But we don't do this for NATO, we do it to strengthen our own air defense system," Safi said.

Regarding the purchase of the second set of S-400, Safi said the date was "a technical issue."

Last week, Rosoboronexport Director General Alexander Mikheev said in an interview with Sputnik that the contract for a second delivery of the S-400 could be signed in 2020.

