ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Turkey should follow Russia in recognizing the independence of the self-proclaimed people's republics of Luhansk (LPR) and Donetsk (DPR) as it would correspond to Ankara's interests and security, Dogu Perincek, the chairman of the left-wing Turkish Vatan Party, told Sputnik.

"Recognition of the independence of DPR and LPR serves the interests and security of Turkey. This is a serious blow to the expansion of NATO to the east, threats to Turkey. Turkey should not remain indifferent to this process.

This has historical significance. The recognition of the DPR and LPR by Turkey, which would be a blow to US plans to expand NATO to the east, would be appropriate from the point of view of Ankara's interests and security. Our party proceeds from the strategic interests of Turkey," Perincek said.

Earlier, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said that the recognition of the LPR and DPR by Russia was an unacceptable step violating the Minsk agreements and the integrity of Ukraine.