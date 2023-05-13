ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that he can not allow opposition's verbal attacks on Russia as relations with Moscow are of same importance as relations with Washington.

On Thursday, Turkish opposition presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu said on Twitter that Russia is behind "conspiracies, deep fake content and recordings" that have been recently uncovered, and Moscow "should keep its hands away from Turkey after May 15.

" The Kremlin said that Russia does not interfere in internal affairs of other countries.

"Bye-bye' Kemal is attacking (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, Russia. I cannot allow it. Our relationship with Russia is no less important than with Washington," Erdogan said during his address in Istanbul.