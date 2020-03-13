UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey's Religious Body Allows Friday Prayer Substitute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 47 seconds ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 04:27 PM

Turkey's religious body allows Friday prayer substitute

Instead of attending weekly collective mosque prayers, Muslims can pray at home, Turkey's highest religious body said on Friday amid heightened concerns that such events could speed up the spread of the novel coronavirus

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Instead of attending weekly collective mosque prayers, Muslims can pray at home, Turkey's highest religious body said on Friday amid heightened concerns that such events could speed up the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The supreme council of religious affairs announced that Muslim members of high-risk groups living in countries with a COVID-19 outbreak could perform their noon prayers at home instead of attending Friday prayers at a mosque, as is normally mandated.

In a written statement released by the Directorate of Religious Affairs (Diyanet), the council cited the World Health Organization's (WHO) announcement that the virus had become a global pandemic.

Underscoring that Friday prayers were a must for every obliged person, the statement said that various justifications could excuse a person from the congregation, including danger to life, property or health.

After originating in Wuhan, China last December, the virus has spread to at least 118 countries and territories.

The global death toll stands at nearly 5,000, with over 132,500 confirmed cases.

Related Topics

World Turkey China Wuhan December Mosque Muslim From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM says Karachi was ignored in the past but not no ..

4 minutes ago

Girl commits suicide over domestic issues in Faisa ..

17 minutes ago

South Sudan's road to peace marred by 'unconsciona ..

17 minutes ago

Children complex plans to introduce cardiac surger ..

17 minutes ago

Administration constitutes task force to control a ..

13 minutes ago

Cars, motorcycles lifter gang busted in Faisalabad ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.