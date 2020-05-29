UrduPoint.com
Turkey's Reports Close To 1,200 New COVID-19 Cases As Spread Of Infection Speeds Up

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 02:00 AM

Turkey's Reports Close to 1,200 New COVID-19 Cases as Spread of Infection Speeds Up

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) Health authorities in Turkey have detected 1,182 new cases of the coronavirus infection over the past day, marking a return to N upward trend in the daily increase in cases, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Thursday.

After hitting the two-month low of 948 new cases per day this past Tuesday, the spread of the infection in Turkey picked up the pace again, increasing to 1,035 cases confirmed on Wednesday.

According to Koca's situation report, posted on Twitter, the cumulative toll since the epidemic's start has now grown to 160,979 cases.

Over the past 24 hours, 30 people died from COVID-19, taking the death toll to 4,461.

Total recoveries have reached 124,369, an increase of 1,576 from the day before.

