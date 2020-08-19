UrduPoint.com
Turkey's Resort City Antalya Lures 180,717 Tourists In 7 Days

Wed 19th August 2020 | 07:24 PM

The Turkish resort city of Antalya, a popular tourist destination in the Mediterranean region, lured 180,717 foreign visitors during the last seven days, the Antalya airport management told Xinhua on Wednesday

The incoming passengers were mainly from Russia, Ukraine, Britain and Germany, an official from the press office said.

The airport received more than 830 flights from these four countries during the last seven days, the official added, noting some airlines from Romania and Poland have also resumed their operations to the city.

Bilgihan Yilmaz, general manager of the airport, told reporters that 110,808 passengers arrived from Russia, 36,248 from Ukraine, 18,797 from Britain and 14,864 from Germany.

"We have been receiving an average of 25,000 tourists per day," Yilmaz added.

After Turkish and Russian authorities decided to resume the air travel between the two countries, Russian tourists started to flock into Antalya from Aug. 10 after a four-month break over the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2019, Turkey hosted 45 million tourists including more than 5 million Russian travelers, generating a total of 34.5 billion U.S. Dollars of revenue.

