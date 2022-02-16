UrduPoint.com

Turkey's Rhetoric On Aegean Islands Casts Doubt On Ankara's Commitment To NATO - Athens

Turkey's recent provocative statements on the issue of the Aegean islands have cast doubt on the country's commitment to NATO, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said Wednesday

"Turkish officials on a daily basis have entered into a barrage of illegal and provocative statements against us. The kind of statements put into question Turkish commitment to NATO," Dendias said at a joint press conference with his Norwegian counterpart in Oslo.

For decades Turkey has been at odds with Greece over a range of issues, such as competing territorial claims in the eastern Mediterranean, the Greek-Turkish divide in Cyprus, and illegal migration.

The situation has deteriorated further in recent months. Turkey has submitted two letters to the UN disputing Greece's sovereignty over its east Aegean islands over what Ankara claims to be a breach of demilitarization provisions in previous treaties.

Over the past few months, Turkish state-controlled media have ramped up the coverage of the issue, running stories without bylines and belligerent quotes from anonymous Turkish officials.

