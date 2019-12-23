(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) Ankara's role in the Libyan settlement must be taken into account, it has a positive experience of working together with Moscow on Syrian reconciliation, the head of the Russian contact group on Libya's conflict settlement, Lev Dengov, told Sputnik.

Last week, the Turkish parliament ratified a memorandum on military cooperation signed with Libya in November. Earlier that week, the agreement was ratified by Tripoli-based Government of the National Accord (GNA). Under the agreement, Libya could, in theory, receive military aid from Ankara.

"Only our president can speak as to our stance on Turkey's participation [in Libya's settlement]. So it is better to wait for the talks of the president of Russia and Turkey. Turkey is the actor that must be taken into account when it comes to the settlement in Libya. In a pleasant development, Turkey has shown the desire to talk directly to Russia on this," Dengov said, when asked about the contact group's position on Ankara ratifying an agreement on military aid to Libya.

Dengov added that Ankara and Moscow's positive experience of working together on Syrian reconciliation could be used in Libya.

He said that Russia had long participated in the reconciliation and could become "a perfect platform" for the conflict settlement.

"[Field Marshal Khalifa] Haftar and [GNA Prime Minister Fayez] Sarraj met in Dubai, in Paris, in Tunisia, in Skhirat, in Palermo. But the organizers of those meetings did not have enough authority to ensure that the parties to the Libyan conflict stick to the agreements reached at the meetings. People left and everything went on as before. At the moment, Russia has leverage it can use to make sure that the two sides comply with the agreements," Dengov said.

At the moment, Berlin is working to organize an international conference on Libya. The country has been split between rival powers for years, with the forces led by Haftar based in the east and Sarraj's GNA seated in Tripoli. At the moment, GNA is facing an offensive by Haftar's Libyan National Army.