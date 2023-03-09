UrduPoint.com

Turkey's Ruling, Opposition Parties Supported By Almost 31% Of Voters Each - Poll

Muhammad Irfan Published March 09, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Turkey's Ruling, Opposition Parties Supported by Almost 31% of Voters Each - Poll

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2023) Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) is currently supported by 31% of citizens, while slightly more, 31.8%, plan to vote for the opposition Republican People's Party, a survey by the ALF pollster showed on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the opposition pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party holds the third place in popularity with 11.3% of votes, and the opposition Good Party is now supported by 8.9% of the interviewees, a decrease from 16% in February, the pollster found.

At the same time, 6.5% of the respondents plan to vote for the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), which is in alliance with the AKP, the survey showed.

The rest of Turkey's parties would receive less than 2% of votes each, if the parliamentary elections were held this Sunday.

When asked about their favored presidential candidate, 55.1% of the interviewees said they would vote for Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the single presidential candidate of the Turkish opposition People's Alliance. Meanwhile, 44.9% of citizens support the candidacy of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The poll was conducted among 1,770 people aged 18 and over in 26 Turkish provinces from March 6-7.

