UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey's Ruling Party Accuses UN Of 'political Hypocrisy'

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 03:57 PM

Turkey's ruling party accuses UN of 'political hypocrisy'

Turkey's ruling party spokesman on Monday criticized the UN's "equal calls" to Israel and Palestine to stop aggression

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Turkey's ruling party spokesman on Monday criticized the UN's "equal calls" to Israel and Palestine to stop aggression.

"They make equal calls to the murderers of children and those whose children are killed. This is political hypocrisy," Omer Celik, spokesman for the Justice and Development (AK) Party, said on Twitter. "This kind of statement is nothing more than encouraging Israel to do more persecution." "The Netanyahu government is killing children. The United Nations calls on Israel and Palestine, saying that 'meaningless bloodshed, terror and destruction must end immediately'," Celik added.

The death toll from Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip on Sunday rose to 197, including 58 children and 34 women, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The number of injured has reached 1,235, while tens of buildings were destroyed or damaged.

The recent tensions that started in East Jerusalem in the Muslim holy month of Ramadan spread to Gaza after Palestinian resistance groups there vowed to retaliate against Israeli assaults on the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Sheikh Jarrah if they were not halted.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community.

Related Topics

Injured United Nations Israel Palestine Twitter Gaza Jerusalem Women Sunday Mosque Muslim From Government Ramadan

Recent Stories

Dubai&#039;s Supreme Committee of Crisis, Disaster ..

7 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree dissolving a Spe ..

7 minutes ago

Portugal greets first UK tourists as travel curbs ..

3 minutes ago

Facebook May Be Fined Another $200,000 Over Failur ..

3 minutes ago

RS. 1500 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 86 L ..

19 minutes ago

Five profiteers held in sargodha

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.