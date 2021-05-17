Turkey's ruling party spokesman on Monday criticized the UN's "equal calls" to Israel and Palestine to stop aggression

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Turkey's ruling party spokesman on Monday criticized the UN's "equal calls" to Israel and Palestine to stop aggression.

"They make equal calls to the murderers of children and those whose children are killed. This is political hypocrisy," Omer Celik, spokesman for the Justice and Development (AK) Party, said on Twitter. "This kind of statement is nothing more than encouraging Israel to do more persecution." "The Netanyahu government is killing children. The United Nations calls on Israel and Palestine, saying that 'meaningless bloodshed, terror and destruction must end immediately'," Celik added.

The death toll from Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip on Sunday rose to 197, including 58 children and 34 women, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The number of injured has reached 1,235, while tens of buildings were destroyed or damaged.

The recent tensions that started in East Jerusalem in the Muslim holy month of Ramadan spread to Gaza after Palestinian resistance groups there vowed to retaliate against Israeli assaults on the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Sheikh Jarrah if they were not halted.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community.