ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) is ahead of competitors in the April pre-election poll conducted by Optimar among nearly 5,000 people, Turkish media reported on Tuesday.

Last week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gave instructions to put forward all ministers of his cabinet as candidates for lawmakers from different regions of the country at the upcoming general election. On Sunday, Turkish political parties submitted their final list of candidates to the Supreme Election Council.

The poll showed that the AK Party will receive 38% of the votes, the opposition Republican People's Party 28.2%, the pro-minority Peoples' Democratic Party 9.2%, the Good Party 6.

8%, the Nationalist Movement Party 6.6%, the Homeland Party 3.8% and the Workers' Party of Turkey 1.9%, Turkish newspaper Hurriyet reported.

The survey was conducted among 4,745 people from April 1-7.

Turkey's presidential and parliamentary elections will take place on May 14. The elections are likely to become the most challenging for the ruling party and incumbent president Erdogan, due to the February earthquakes, which killed at least 50,000 people and caused significant material damage. Kemal Kilicdaroglu, put forward by a six-party opposition alliance, is considered Erdogan's main opponent. The list of presidential candidates also includes Muharrem Ince from the Homeland Party and Sinan Ogan of the ATA Alliance.