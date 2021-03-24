UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey's Ruling Party Amounts To More Than 13.5Mln Members - Erdogan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 04:10 PM

More than 13.5 million Turkish citizens are members of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) More than 13.5 million Turkish citizens are members of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

"The number of members of our party has reached 13.5 million.

Of them, one million amounts to the youth, over five million are women," Erdogan said while addressing his supporters who gathered near the building in Ankara that hosts the party's 7th ordinary congress.

The Turkish leader called the congress momentous, as it is set to determine the composition of the party, with which the AKP will run in the presidential and parliamentary elections in 2023.

According to the president, the party's committee, renewed following the results of the congress, will include 75 members instead of 50.

