Turkey's Ruling Party Calls For Presidential Election Date To Be Advanced - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published December 23, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Turkey's Ruling Party Calls for Presidential Election Date to Be Advanced - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) The ruling Justice and Development Party of Turkey has called for the presidential election to be moved forward from June to May, but the opposition is against the idea, the Sabah newspaper reported on Friday, citing sources.

The 2023 Turkish general elections, presidential and parliamentary, are scheduled for June 18. The ruling Justice and Development Party and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) formed the People's Alliance electoral bloc in 2018. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan waited to reveal whether he would run for president again until June 9, when he announced his candidacy during a meeting with his supporters. He called on Turkey's main opposition, the Republican People's Party, and its leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, to announce their candidacies as soon as possible, but the opposition has not yet done so.

If the elections are held on June 18, the Calendar for the organization of pre-election processes will become clearer from April 24. As the electoral process approaches, one of the most discussed issues is whether the elections will take place in May 2023. The ruling party is in favor of moving forward the elections due to exams and summer holidays, Sabah said. However, the opposition has issued a statement indicating that it will not support the move, the newspaper said.

It is expected that the president will use his powers to move forward the elections, the report said. The decision must be made no later than March 13, according to the newspaper.

