UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey's Ruling Party Condemns People Dancing Atop Armenian Church Gate In Istanbul

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 seconds ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 05:51 PM

Turkey's Ruling Party Condemns People Dancing Atop Armenian Church Gate in Istanbul

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party denounced on Monday those who danced atop the gate of an Armenian church in Istanbul.

"A group, who went up the wall of the Surp Takavor Church in Kadikoy, had unbecoming behavior not matching with respect that should be shown to this religious place.

We condemn this disrespect to the Surp Takavor Church. Disrespect against religious sanctuaries is disrespect against everyone," party spokesman Omer Celik tweeted.

Three young drunk Turkish men danced on top of the Armenian church gate in the Kadikoy district of Istanbul on Sunday night, with video later surfacing on social media. They were detained on Monday.

Related Topics

Turkey Social Media Young Istanbul Sunday Church Top

Recent Stories

Infinix NOTE 10 unveiled as new Mid-Range Killer o ..

4 minutes ago

American and Pakistani scientific studies address ..

32 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree-law on Sharjah Broadca ..

37 minutes ago

CBUAE announces strategic objectives for 2023-2026

2 hours ago

Ramiz Raja criticizes selection committee for pick ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,542 new COVID-19 cases, 1,519 reco ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.