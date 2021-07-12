(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party denounced on Monday those who danced atop the gate of an Armenian church in Istanbul.

"A group, who went up the wall of the Surp Takavor Church in Kadikoy, had unbecoming behavior not matching with respect that should be shown to this religious place.

We condemn this disrespect to the Surp Takavor Church. Disrespect against religious sanctuaries is disrespect against everyone," party spokesman Omer Celik tweeted.

Three young drunk Turkish men danced on top of the Armenian church gate in the Kadikoy district of Istanbul on Sunday night, with video later surfacing on social media. They were detained on Monday.